Ty Loftis

This is the second year in which Pawhuska Schools will be using MAP testing to measure student achievement and growth. This is a computer simulated test covering reading, science, math and language. Superintendent David Cash sees this as a good way to measure student development.

Cash says his teachers are looking at this information and beginning to tailor it to their students needs in the classroom.

Cash says his teachers have embraced the new methods of MAP testing.