Posted: Jan 24, 2020 11:57 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Time will pass before a bridge on Old Highway 75 in Washington County will be accessible to the public.

According to Washington County Emergency Management and the Washington County Sheriff's Office, North 4000 Road, also known as Old Highway 75, will be closed between West 3600 and West 3700 Road. The closure just south of Ramona will take effect on Monday, Jan. 27th.

The closure of the area is for the replacement of a bridge. Work to replace the bridge could last for approximately four months. Traffic will be detoured onton North 3990 Road.