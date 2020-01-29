Posted: Jan 29, 2020 4:59 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 5:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office (OF+MO) is proud to confirm the production of the major motion picture “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year.

“We’re thrilled that this unique story will be filmed where it took place, in Osage County, and welcome the production to experience our innovative communities and imaginative people to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “I couldn’t be more proud to have our state showcased through the lens of this film.”

Based on the novel by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon” chronicles the mysterious murders of Osage Nation citizens, who in 1920’s Oklahoma became the center of a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The film features the Academy Award-winning talents of director Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”, “Goodfellas”) and actors Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, “Titanic”) and Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”, “Raging Bull”).

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be the first major studio motion picture to usher in a new decade of filmmaking in Oklahoma. Major studio films such as this often bring substantial economic impact to the states in which they film. For example, numbers released by film studio Twentieth Century Fox in The Albuquerque Journal, found that the 2016 filming of “Independence Day: Resurgence” generated $44 million in economicimpact over its 158 days of shooting, employing over 5,750 local residents who were collectively paid over $19.4 million in wages.

Early estimates for “Killers of the Flower Moon” indicate similar economic impact for Oklahoma as the production could employ thousands of local crew and background talent in addition to contracting with local businesses and the associated millions of dollars that will be spent on local labor, lodging, transportation, hardware, food and other in-state products.

OF+MO began strategically working to usher this project to Oklahoma immediately following the industry announcement of the acquisition of the novel’s film rights by Imperative Entertainment in 2017. Only recently, through the collective efforts of state, tribal, city and community leadership, have plans solidified that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would base operations in Oklahoma after the production evaluated other states as a viable option for filming.

Anticipation for the film’s production in Oklahoma has been building since productionrepresentatives scouted the state and met with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. Seeking to create an authentic portrayal of the Osage Nation and indigenous peoples, the production has since been back multiple times, held a series of casting calls throughout the state for Native talent, and has additionally publicized several job announcements for Osage Nation citizens, seeking a variety of artisans and crafters, construction workers, culinary specialists, and much more.

“Landing this production in our great state reaches a huge milestone for our growing film industry and can be credited to tactical strategy by state officials to court higher impact productions that provide new opportunities for short and long term economic impacts in the state,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “The opportunities this film will provide for continuing the development of our local workforce and infrastructure are tremendous as we continue attracting independent film and television productions around the state.”

Filming dates have yet to be finalized for “Killers of the Flower Moon” as much of the talent associated with the film is currently committed to multiple events leading up to the 2020 Academy Awards. Early stages of pre-production and development have begun in Osage County with additional details to be announced.

OF+MO wishes to acknowledge the efforts of a multitude of organizations and groups who have been instrumental throughout the development of “Killers of the Flower Moon”, including the Oklahoma Governor’s Office, the Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor’s Office, the Osage Nation, the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Bartlesville, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, the City of Pawhuska, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture (TFMAC), the Oklahoma Department of Tourism, and so many more of our surrounding Chamber, CVB and community offices.