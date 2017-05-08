News

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:35 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 9:35 AM

Commissioners to Consider Getting New 911 Equipment

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the courthouse in Pawhuska this Monday for what appears to be a brief meeting.

The commissioners will consider signing a contract with AT&T to get new 911 equipment.

The commissioners will also consider purchasing seven Kenwood Digital Radios for the Pershing Fire Department. This would cost nearly $5,000. They will also consider purchasing 66 digital analog mobile radios for the emergency management department.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending. 


