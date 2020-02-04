Posted: Feb 04, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2020 2:53 PM

Tom Davis

Snow, sleet and ice is expected to spread into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas late Tonight into Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday evening.

Significant snow and ice accumulations will result in hazardous driving conditions across the area on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for up-to-the-minute coverage of this storm and check back often to www.BartlesvilleRadio.com for school and business closings and road conditions.