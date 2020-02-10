Posted: Feb 10, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2020 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club of Nowata and Tri County Tech are partnering to construct a joint-use facility in Nowata aimed at inspiring children and adults to achieve their full potential by providing quality youth development services and life changing learning experiences.

The state-of-the-art facility, approximately 22,500 square feet in size, will be constructed at the site of the existing Boys & Girls Club. This facility will include dedicated spaces for both Tri County and the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata, along with shared spaces such as classrooms, a commercial kitchen and community meeting rooms.

“We are thrilled about this partnership and the potential it has to transform our entire community,” said John Woolman (pictured right of Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields), Board of Directors member for both the Boys & Girls Club and the Tri County Tech Board of Education.

Brynn Barron, Executive Director of the Nowata Boys & Girls Club, said the local Club is committed to serving more kids, more often, with greater impact.

“We are proud of our strong history of service; yet we recognize we must do more,” Barron said. “Often times, the possibility of a bright future feels out of reach as children and families lack the social and emotional support, education and life skills required to break the vicious cycle of poverty.”

With a projected groundbreaking this summer and anticipated completion date no later than summer of 2021, the Boys & Girls Club and Tri County Tech leaders have embarked upon a capital campaign to fund the estimated $4 million construction cost of the proposed facility. Fundraising efforts have met with success, with just under $2.8 million in funds committed to date.

“Tri County's presence in Nowata will help spur economic development for existing and future businesses by providing a state-of-the-art training facility,” said Lindel Fields, Superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech. “Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club will provide young people with a unique opportunity for a life-changing learning experience. We are excited about this initiative and look forward to watching Nowata thrive.”

Those interested in supporting the project or learning more should contact John Woolman via email at johndwoolman@gmail.com or Tonya Foreman via email at Tonya.foreman@tricountytech.edu.