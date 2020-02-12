Posted: Feb 12, 2020 9:59 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Bartlesville’s premiere event that honors seven women in business.

The Celebration of Women Dinner and Awards will be held on Thursday, March 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club located at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. The deadline for nominations is set for Sunday, March 1st.

Awards include:

Female Business Owner of the Year : honors a woman who embodies the entrepreneurial spirit by starting her own business which has a track record of sustainability and growth.

Outstanding Corporate Leadership : honors a woman who has made her mark in a corporate environment.

Inspirational Leader : honors a woman who, through her words, actions and attitude, inspires those who work with and around her.

Outstanding Mentor : honors a woman who enriches the lives and/or careers of others by sharing the benefits of their experience and knowledge with others to help them succeed.

Outstanding Nonprofit Leader : honors a woman whose high energy and skill in a leadership role at a nonprofit organization that has led to its success.

Behind the Scenes : honors a woman who, though she may not have a big title or a corner office, is the driving force behind the success of her employer.

Investing in our Future : honors a woman who makes a positive impact on the leaders of tomorrow.

The nomination form can be found here. You can submit your nomination to kwhitmore@bartlesville.com. You are asked to select only one category above to submit your nomination.

If you would like to be a part of the Celebration of Women Dinner and Awards, it costs $40 per individual. It costs $425 for reserved seats for eight. You can register by clicking here.