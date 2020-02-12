Posted: Feb 12, 2020 9:14 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2020 9:14 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams came away with two wins after a snowy road trip to the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. The Lady Eagles eked out a nail biter and the No. 16 Eagle men's team needed a comeback effort to win.

The Lady Eagles rode Danae Goodwin to victory, 82-78. The star junior tabbed 13 first quarter points. She then ran into foul trouble in the middle portions of the game. Goodwin then scored six points in the final period including the free throws that gave OKWU the lead for good in the last minute.

The Lady Eagles are 14-12 overall and 10-11 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play. OKWU is seventh place in the standings with three games left.

The men's team started off well and then needed a rally to hold down what turned out to be a convincing victory, 83-68. An eleven-point OKWU lead quickly evaporated as the Spires started the second half on fire. However, Wesleyan would come right back with a 23-2 run to deter St. Mary.

Kaleb Stokes led the Eagles with 16 points. OKWU is now 20-6 on the year. This is third consecutive 20-win season for Donnie Bostwick and the Eagles. Wesleyan remains in second place in the KCAC standings.

Both team are next in action for a home doubleheader against Tabor.