Posted: Feb 24, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A 63-year-old Bartlesville woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to hit a male victim with a shovel. Kimberly Baker appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police officer reported to Cherokee Hills Drive. A witness pointed to a victim who was sitting on top of Baker in an attempt to restrain her. He claims that Baker swung a shovel at him in attempt to injure him. The police report lists no reason as to why Baker’s alleged actions occurred.

Baker’s bond was set at $25,000.