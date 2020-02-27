Posted: Feb 27, 2020 11:17 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 11:31 AM

Matt Jordan

Our sister station, KGGF Radio in Coffeyville, along with Arvest Bank is honoring outstanding FFA students in the area with the Arvest Bank Ag Student of the Month. The first recipient of this award went to Caney FFA Chapter's Emma Pool, who says coming from being home schooled to public school as a freshman, FFA was a great way to get her involved.

Being a leader is big part of FFA and Pool says she wants to be an example of what you put in you get out. You can see the full version of the interview with Emma Pool on KGGF's Facebook page, and if you know of anyone who should be honored with this award you can nominate them here.