Posted: Mar 03, 2020 2:13 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville teenager was charged with shooting with intent to kill during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Martae Brown a 16-year-old male was charged with the felony count.

Court documents allege that Brown used a handgun to shoot a woman. Brown was charged as a youthful offender. This means the parent or guardian of the accused has a right to be present during legal proceedings.

Bond for Brown was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.