Posted: Mar 04, 2020 12:44 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A wood chipper rolled over on SE Adams Road in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the owner of the wood chipper turned too sharply out of the parking lot of Burger King around 1:15 p.m. That caused the wood chipper to roll over on the roadway. No other cars were involved in the accident. There were no injuries.

Officials closed SE Adams Road between Braum’s and Patriot Auto Group for approximately 30 minutes while Paul’s Wrecker Service crews cleaned the accident.