Posted: Mar 06, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is pleased to announce two public presentations of “Ben Johnson: The man, the legend and Bartlesville” on Monday, March 23rd.

Education Coordinator Betty Keim will discuss the life of the iconic rancher, cowboy and actor and his upbringing in Osage County. A lunch presentation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the museum, with an evening presentation set for 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public. Advanced seating is recommended. The BAHM is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, which can be found at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For more information, call 918.338.4294.