Posted: Mar 06, 2020 12:48 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A larceny case the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recently reported is shaking things up a bit.

On Friday, the WCSO said that a seismograph was stolen at a residence on Durham Road three-fourths of a mile east of Bison Road. This is just outside the city limits of Dewey.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to the identity of the suspect(s) and the whereabouts of the property that was taken. The seismograph with the brand name “White" and the model number "MS II-2G" is pictured.

Anyone with information should call 918.332.4000 and ask for Sergeant Fuller or the Investigation Division.