Posted: Mar 06, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Simply Maid’s 1st Annual Playground Cleaning Contest has concluded and Osage Hills claimed the first place prize.

Owner Stephanie Ramsey said 108 people voted for Osage Hills to win the contest. She said Simply Maid will now go to the school to clean their playground equipment, and if they have permission, the staff commons area.

Research was conducted by Simply Maid before the contest took place. According to Homeadvisor.com, "Rock walls, baby swings, and seesaws were by far the germiest: all three teemed with 9-million CFU/qu. in., - which is over 52,000 times more bacteria than a typical home toilet seat."

Ramsey said the research shocked her. She said gross things live on the play quipment at our children's school.

Because of that, Simply Maid wanted to help a local school fight the flu bug that has been going around by putting on this contest. Ramsey keeping things like playground equipment clean, we can eliminate gross bacterias and the sicknesses associated with them.

Coming in second in the contest was Dewey Public Schools, who received 37 public votes. Caney Valley received 36 votes, putting them in third place. The contest was open to public and private schools in the area of Nowata, Washington and northern Tulsa counties.