Posted: Mar 06, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools has announced their Teacher of the Year winners for the 2019-2020 school year.

Nancy Malone was named the Teacher of the Year at Dewey High School. Malone teaches science at DHS.

Ashley Chapman teaches special education at Dewey Middle School. Chapman is the recipient of the Teacher of the Year honor at DMS.

Then there is Sara Barnes who teaches social studies at Dewey Elementary School. The 5th grade teacher is this year’s Teacher of the Year on the elementary school level for Dewey Public Schools.

Pictured left to right: Malone, Chapman, and Barnes. Photo courtesy of Dewey Public Schools.