Posted: Mar 07, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 2:14 PM

Tom Davis

Friday morning, March 6, 2020, Govenor Kevin Stitt arrived at our Bartlesville Radio complex at about 11:15 a.m..

After having a brief meeting with our company president/CEO Kevin Potter, the governor was given a brief tour of our stations and sat down to talk about the some of the issues he plans to tackle in year two of his term after a very successful first year.

Please listen to our podcast featuring Governor Kevin Stitt and Bartleesville Radio's Tom Davis. No notes, no scripts--just two men having a conversation.

PODCAST: