Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man was sentenced to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea on firearm charges. Jeremiah Grady appeared in court last month. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted an update on the case on Tuesday afternoon.

Grady was initially charged with burglary in the second degree, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and knowingly concealing stolen property. The incident in question occurred on February 9. Grady stole guns from a residence in Nowata County earlier in the month.

A search warrant was served at a residence in Nowata and six of the ten guns were recovered and Grady was arrested. He later admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the guns. Grady also stated he traded two guns for methamphetamine and threw two guns into a pond.

Two accomplices were also involved in the crime. Grady was previous convictions for embezzlement and burglary in the second degree.