Posted: Mar 11, 2020 8:11 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 8:12 AM

Spring break begins next week and the airport is planning for the busy weeks ahead. Throughout the next two weeks (Oklahoma and Arkansas spring break season), passengers departing before 8 AM should arrive two hours prior to their scheduled departure time - keeping in mind the checkpoint does not open until 3:45 AM. All other passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time for domestic travel and two hours early for international travel. Travelers should also confirm their airline’s check in procedure prior to coming to the airport.

Tulsa International Airport estimates more than 75,000 passengers will be traveling through TUL during this period. The airport is committed to keeping our travelers safe, which includes the cleanliness of the terminal. Janitorial staff is continuing our current cleaning processes, and providing extra attention to high-traffic areas, including restroom doors, handrails, elevator buttons, etc. We have also increased the amount of hand sanitizers available, both pre- and post-security. We encourage our passengers to follow the CDC and the Tulsa Health Department for updates regarding COVID-19.

Travelers have several options for parking at the airport:

 Garage/Covered Parking: The closest airport parking option at $12/day.

 Economy Parking: Located behind the Clarion Inn, shuttles provide carside to curbside service at $8/day.

 Hourly Parking: Hourly parking is conveniently located on the 3rd level of the parking garage just steps away from baggage claim. The first 30 minutes is $1, and has a $12/day max.

 Valet Parking: Valet service located outside the ticket-counter doors for $18/day. Provide the attendant with your return flight information and they’ll have your car waiting upon your return.

 Cell Phone Lot: Located just east of the Hilton Garden Inn with 60 spaces for drivers to park for free while waiting on arriving passengers and baggage.

Passengers must allow time for check in at the airline ticket counter and for screening at the security checkpoint. Airlines provide additional guidance regarding their check in procedures on their website.

We have put together the following travel tips to make traveling by air this holiday season go as smoothly as possible:

 Inclement weather can cause flight delays. Keep in mind the local weather forecast for both Tulsa and your final destination, and check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

 Liquids and gels in containers larger than 3.4 ounces should be packed in checked luggage.  Liquids and gels in containers 3.4 ounces and smaller may be packed in carry-on bags, as long as the following conditions are met: o All containers must fit into one quart sized or smaller Ziploc bag. o Passengers are limited to one bag.

 Know what you can pack in your carry-on and checked baggage before arriving at the airport by reviewing the items listed on https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring.

 New rules prohibit the placement of electronic cigarettes in checked luggage. Passengers must carry ecigarettes in their carry-on bag. Any liquids must fit in the quart-sized Ziploc with other liquids and gels that the passenger is taking through the checkpoint.

 Valuables including cameras, jewelry, documents, prescription medicine, and car keys should be placed in your carry-on luggage and kept with you at all times.  Suitcases should be properly labeled on the exterior and interior of the bag with the passenger’s name and cell phone number.

 All passengers (other than minors) are required to present a government issued photo ID. International travelers of any age must have a passport and other required documents. Passengers should make copies of these documents and carry an extra set with them or electronically scan the documents and email a copy to them to have available should their original identification be lost or stolen.

 Many airlines now allow passengers to check in for their flight up to 24 hours prior to its scheduled departure. Passengers should check with their airline’s website for additional information. At the airport…

 Passengers can reduce their time in line at the ticket counters by utilizing self-service check-in machines. Most of the airlines at TUL now offer this service at their ticket counters. These machines allow passengers to print boarding passes, check luggage, select or change seats, and purchase upgrades. All airlines at TUL accept electronic boarding passes. Passengers may use them to pass through security and board their plane.

 When approaching the security checkpoint, passengers should have their government issued photo ID or passport available with their paper or electronic boarding pass.

 To expedite time through the security screening process, slip on shoes are recommended. Passengers not eligible for TSA’s Pre✓™ program should be prepared to remove shoes and jackets for screening. All laptops, portable DVD players or large electronic items must be removed from their cases and placed into their own bin. Passengers should place keys, cell phones, pagers, and loose change in their carry on bags before getting in the security line.

When returning to TUL, if a third-party is providing transportation, advise your driver to use the cell phone parking lot or park in short-term parking located across from baggage claim on the third level of the parking garage. Parking and waiting at the curb for passengers to arrive will no longer be permitted. Vehicles parked at the curb must be in the process of active loading or unloading of baggage and picking up or dropping off passengers.