Posted: Mar 12, 2020 4:46 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 5:21 PM

Garrett Giles

As the Coronavirus continues to stir up concerns around the world, Arvest Bank in Bartlesville has made an announcement for their Friday Financial Forum attendees to hear.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Arvest Bank said:

“Hello to all of our Friday Financial Forum attendees.

As you are well aware, we here at Arvest Bank look forward to bringing you community news, financial updates, good fellowship and more each and every Friday. It is one of our favorite times of the week, mainly because we get to spend it with some of our favorite people.

That’s what makes it hard to share the news that, in an effort to reduce risks associated with COVID-19, we are postponing our March 13 Friday Financial Forum event. We trust you understand the health and safety of our customers and associates is Arvest’s No. 1 priority.

We thank all of you – our customers and community partners – for your patience and understanding.”