Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:15 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 6:26 PM

Garrett Giles

As part of a comprehensive response to preparedness for the COVID-19 outbreak, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips has evaluated their visitor procedures.

Their guidance addresses the safety of their associates and the persons with whom they are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that they continue to deliver optimal care, and seeks to balance that with their patients’ rights to receive visitors.

Ascension said it is their priority to reduce transmission risk among their medical team and patients, protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications. Therefore, until further notice, they are implementing the following visitor restrictions:

If a patient is suspected to have or has COVID-19, visitors will not be allowed to visit this patient.

All visitors will be screened prior to entering our facilities.

No visitors who screen positive for cough, fever, or difficulty breathing will be allowed to visit. No visitors who are under investigation for or confirmed COVID-19 will be allowed to visit.

Only one visitor will be allowed at a time.

It is recommended that visitors be 18 years of age or older.

Visiting hours of 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. will be strictly enforced.

Ascension said they appreciate the cooperation of the public on this procedure.