Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

For the most part, The Tulsa International Airport continues to operate business as usual in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The Director of Air Force Development and Marketing, Andrew Pierini did say they are taking extra precautions to keep surfaces clean.

Pierini went on to say that most restaurants in the airport have reduced their hours, but remain open. He did say they are practicing social distancing, as many chairs and tables have been removed. Pierini said the number of people coming in and out of the airport has been constant and daily routines are largely the same.

Pierini said those entering the airport have been following protocol with no issues.