Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a special called meeting at the Administration Building Friday morning and granted part time emergency powers to Superintendent David Cash. The reason for this, Cash says, is to help make things easier as we enter this time of uncertainty.

The school board approved an amendment to add the summer food service program to the food management program. Pawhuska schools will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students through June 19th. There are seven drop-off locations throughout the district where the meals will be dropped off. You may also pick up the meals at the elementary school circle drive.

The school board also approved a policy allowing the meetings to take place remotely if it is deemed they need to be conducted that way moving forward.