Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 1:55 PM

Tom Davis

Friday's Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 centered on navigating through the COVID-19 challenges.

The House is working away from the state capitol via conference calls and go-to-meetings over the internet. Rep.Judd Strom says he's been able to connect well with his budget committee members using the various communications platforms. He stresses that they have a constitutional duty to get thebudget finished regardless of the COVID-19 situation.

Senator Julie Daniels has been working closely with the court system to see ehat can bedone to help do their jobs during this difficult time.

All of our state lawmakers, including Rep Derrel Fincher, have been receiving calls and emails asking how long will it take to get back to work.

Senator Julie Daniels, Rep Derrel Fincher and Rep. Judd Strom participated in our Capitol Call this week. You can hear the entire show by clicking on our podcast link below.