Posted: Apr 02, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Thursday was supposed to be the day the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's 11th Annual Educator Hall of Fame Breakfast was scheduled to take place.

In early March, Executive Director Blair Ellis explained that they decided to cancel the breakfast because of growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. She said they are disappointed that they cannot honor this year's inductees this April, but in light of what the CDC is recommending for people to avoid large social gatherings, the Foundation feels as if it is their responsibility to cancel the event in the hopes that it will prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among the retired teachers who often attend the event.

Marilyn Blackburn, Sandy Bliss and Betty Turk were the 2020 Educator Hall of Fame inductees (pictured). The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will honor this year's inductees properly during the Foundation's April 2021 breakfast.

Ellis said they hope the public will come out to support the inductees in next year's breakfast. She encourages anyone who wants to support their teacher grant program to make a donation. This can be through the mail, through the Education Service Center located at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue, or through their website - bpsfoundation.org.

(Photo courtesy: BPS Foundation)