Tina Boyd and the ER Crew at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center are Friday's Hometown Heroes being brought to you by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Moore said these individuals meet the medical system's mission to provide compassionate care to all persons every day. He said they are doing an excellent job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Change is hard, especially when it comes to combating the coronavirus. Moore said the staff at the hospital has done great. He said he hopes the public will recognize these heroes at this time.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Tina Boyd and the ER Crew at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips for being Friday's Hometown Hero.

Listed below are this week’s Hometown Heroes each day since Tuesday:

Tuesday, March 31st - Kendra Stapp

Kendra Stapp is the Director of Medical Staff Services for Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. She continues to work to support our physicians. She is also a single mother that gives selflessly to those around her.

Wednesday, April 1st - Roy Parker

Roy Parker with Agape Mission of Bartlesville has prepared and cooked for more than 300 people every day, a number that is nearly double what it usually is. Parker is a hero to many and can always be counted on to, "feed the people."

Thursday, April 2nd - Clifton Conner and staff at the Bartlesville UPS Store

The Bartlesville UPS Store is keeping its post office boxes open and they have been sending supplies to various locations around the United States. Conner and his staff serve the Bartlesville community by helping to keep our community up and running.

