Posted: Apr 03, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

It was on this day, April 4, 1981 that the Oklahoma State baseball team was swept by Missouri in a doubleheader. Despite the losses to Mizzou, the Pokes would charge on to win the Big 8 tournament that season and storm all the way to the College World Series finals where they would lose to Arizona State.

On the roster was recently-announced Bartlesville Sports Hall of Famer Stan Baughn. Baughn graduated from Sooner High in 1978 where he was a star two-sport athlete. Baughn led the ’81 Pokes with 62 games played. He also hit .293 with four home runs while showing off a slick glove in the outfield.

Another local tie revolves around skipper Gary Ward who was born in Ramona and coached baseball and basketball at Collinsville High School for seven years prior to coaching in the college ranks. The 1981 team would start a stretch of seven consecutive College World Series appearances for the Cowboys. They would also win 15 consecutive conference title from 1982-1996. Ward stepped away after the 1996 season.

Other stars on the 1981 team included former pro baseball player and current Sports Animal radio host Jim Traber. Also, former Boston Red Sox World Series winning manager John Farrell.

Baughn would go to get drafted by the San Francisco Giants and would play one minor league season in Class-A, Fresno.