News
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Posted: Apr 03, 2020 4:45 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 4:48 PM
OKWU Raises Money During Day of Giving
Ty Loftis
Oklahoma Wesleyan's giving day took place on Thursday and money is still coming in, but they have already received more than $175,000. President of the University Jim Dunn is thankful for all of the alumni, community members and students who gave to the cause.
As others debate what essential jobs are compared to non essential jobs, Dunn gave his opinion on who is most essential.
Dunn wants the community to know that everyone at Oklahoma Wesleyan University is praying for everyone being affected by the coronavirus.
« Back to News