Posted: Apr 08, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville opened up on Wednesday, and Washington County District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they had to turn away people early on because they arrived an hour and a half too soon.

Commissioner Bouvier also said that there were approximately 62 coronavirus tests administered within the first hour of operation. He said the tests will be taken to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater once the testing is through.

Results could come back to Washington County by Friday. If not, Commissioner Bouvier said the results could return to the Bartlesville area by Monday.

According to Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox, there are 125 COVID-19 test kits at the drive-thru test site at Tri County Tech. He said the testing site will close once they run out of tests.

Commissioner Bouvier went on to say that those handling the operation are doing an excellent job. The Washington County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Washington County Emergency Management, Bartlesville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Fire Department, and Bartlesville Ambulance are offering the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at Tri County Tech.

Those that have been tested have had to be a person that was at least 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 have had to have parental or guardian consent.

A physician’s order has not been needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing have been encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

(Photo courtesy: Mike Bouvier)