Posted: Apr 10, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

25,000 eggs were delivered to Bartlesville area homes this week. SpiritCHURCH leads the annual “Easterville Eggdrop” for the community which thousands attend at Sooner Park each year.

Due to the social distancing restrictions, volunteers instead delivered eggs to households who had registered for the event. Volunteers delivered eggs on Thursday and Friday in the community. Those same volunteers said they enjoyed getting out from the house for awhile to do good for the families that have to celebrate Easter differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton said, “We know the children of our community will miss the helicopter drop, the many games, inflatables, and activities, but we wanted to provide the safest alternative possible.” Pastor Darryl has encouraged his local church and other churches to comply with all city, state, and federal guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. “We are thankful for our civic leaders who have provided outstanding leadership through these unprecedented times,” stated Wootton.

The faces of children lit up as they saw their yards sprinkled with eggs full of candy. One egg in each yard was left empty symbolizing the empty tomb we celebrate on Easter Sunday. SpiritCHURCH looks forward to Easterville 2021 and believes it will be bigger and better than ever.

Pastor Wootton concluded, “In these historic days, hold tight to your faith, your family, and your future. The best is yet to come.”