Posted: Apr 10, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 2:00 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talked about hospitals at Friday’s press conference. According to modeling data anywhere between 1,000 and 2,500 hospital beds could necessary for Oklahoma COVID-19 patients. Governor Stitt says Oklahoma is in good shape.

Stitt said if needed the Oklahoma State University Medical Center is available to be used as an overflow hospital. If there is a further surge the Oklahoma National Guard is prepared to setup field style hospitals.

Stitt also said there is evidence that social distancing measures are working and he continues to encourage Oklahomans to listen to current guidelines.