Apr 12, 2020

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds once again on Monday because the courthouse is closed for the foreseeable future in light of concerns dealing with the coronavirus.

The commissioners will consider taking action on keeping the courthouse closed from the public, along with all other county-owned buildings. This is an item the commissioners will revisit until they deem it fit to re-open these buildings.

The commissioners will also consider continuing to cancel or postpone all public events that are being held on that county-owned property.

The commissioners will then consider putting in panic doors at county-owned buildings including the District Attorney’s Office, Election Board Office, Treasure’s Office and the Planning and Zoning Office.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.