Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 7:45 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2020 7:45 AM
Pawhuska Board to Meet Via Videoconference Monday Evening
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting via videoconference on Monday evening in light of coronavirus concerns.
The board will vote to approve the 2019-2020 audit contract and engagement letter with the Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett Group.
They will also vote to approve a membership renewal with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center for the 2020-2021 school year.
After convening into executive session, the board will vote to re-hire the certified, non-certified and temporary non-certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
