Posted: Apr 12, 2020 7:45 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2020 7:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting via videoconference on Monday evening in light of coronavirus concerns.

The board will vote to approve the 2019-2020 audit contract and engagement letter with the Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett Group.

They will also vote to approve a membership renewal with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center for the 2020-2021 school year.

After convening into executive session, the board will vote to re-hire the certified, non-certified and temporary non-certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.