Max Gross

As a part of a statewide initiative to get to get all Oklahomans who require screening a COVID-19 test, a drive-thru clinic is coming to Nowata. The site will be at the First Baptist Church of Nowata on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says that there are just under 100 tests available. Summers talks about the clinic.

The tests are free, but you must be a resident of Oklahoma, must either be displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (cough or fever) or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Only one test will be administered per vehicle. District one commissioner Burke LaRue wants only those who truly need a test to come forward.

It is estimated that those who test positive and their points of contact will be notified within 48 hours.