Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Vinita for issuing a Stay at Home order last week that requires residents to stay inside their homes with the exceptions of getting out for any necessary reason and exercise. This is the first such lawsuit of its kind being filed in the state.

Josh Lee filed the suit and says the ordinance is unconstitutional and poorly written. Lee was quoted as saying the following to our news partners at the News on 6:

“They were so restrictive of the things you can get out for, what they are calling essential errands.”

The ordinance reads that those who violate the order could face up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail. A hearing for this lawsuit is set for Thursday.

All towns in the tri-county area continue to take all necessary steps to keep their citizens safe while allowing residents to come and go as they please.