Posted: Apr 16, 2020 1:37 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Funeral Board granted unanimous approval during its monthly meeting last week for Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel to begin operations of its new onsite crematory in Bartlesville.

Carter Davis, owner and Funeral Director in Charge, said, “We are pleased and honored to be able to offer special cremation services to our families in our newly-built crematory and family life center at our Walker Brown Chapel location.”

Davis owns and operates both locations of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown and Dewey Chapels.

Construction on the state-of-the-art modern crematory began in November and was completed this month. The project, which was designed by Keleher Architects and managed by Diversified Management & Consulting, added more than 1,200 additional square feet to the Walker Brown facility which is also home to Bartlesville’s largest funeral home chapel.

Davis plans to offer a broader variety of cremation services, so families can customize how they want to honor their loved ones.

“Families will have the choice to be present when their loved one is placed into the cremation chamber,’” said Davis. “Like a burial, being able to be physically there for those final goodbyes can help create a more meaningful experience for those families who choose to do so.”

The funeral board also granted approval for the locally-owned business to change the name of its Bartlesville location to Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Located at 4201 Nowata Road, it is across the street from Memorial Park Cemetery. The Dewey Chapel is located at 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75).

The April 9 meeting of the Oklahoma Funeral Board was held virtually, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. All members who were present approved both of Davis Family Funeral Home’s agenda items.

For more information about Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown and Dewey Chapels, call 918.333.7665 or 918.534.3030 or visit online at davisfailyfuneralhome.com.