Posted: Apr 16, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Senior salutes for the Senior Class of Oklahoma Union High School will be heard on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and on KWONTV.com.

You can also stream the broadcast of Oklahoma Union Class Days on BartlesvilleRadio.com. The seniors from OKU will share memories and their favorite music throughout the program.

If you are unable to tune in on Friday evening, Oklahoma Union Class Days will be archived on the “Class Days” page under the “On Demand” tab at BartlesvilleRadio.com.