Posted: Apr 16, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

President Donald Trump has asked Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe to serve on his Task Force for Economic Recovery.

This is a bi-partisan coalition joining other members of the Senate and House of Representatives. Their goal is to advise the President on the best way to re-open the country in the safest manner in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was quoted as saying the following:

“As Oklahomans, we have kept our distance, acted in the best interest of neighbors and have significantly bent the curve to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable. As we continue to battle this virus, we must also plan for the future and develop solutions for how to restart our economy while we protect employers, workers and families.”

Senator Inhofe said in part:

“It is an honor to be named to President Trump's Task Force on Economic Recovery and I look forward to working with him and the other members on re-opening the economy and getting Americans back to work, school, church and normal life.”