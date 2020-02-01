Posted: Apr 16, 2020 4:13 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 4:13 PM

Tom Davis

Governor Stitt on Thursday issued an amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-13, which sets guidelines for medical providers to determine which elective surgeries that can resume April 24.

Additionally, Gov. Stitt signed Executive Memorandum 2020-02 outlining an Elective Surgery Acuity Scale (ESAS) for medical providers to follow regarding when elective surgeries can be performed during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“We initially suspended elective surgeries to preserve hospital bed capacity and PPE to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients,” said Gov. Stitt. “Since our data indicates we are in a good position regarding hospital capacity – and provided individual institutions can accommodate their internal demand for PPE – it is time to bring some of these procedures back to help our hospitals and the Oklahomans who need them.”

Beginning April 24, any procedure for conditions that are not life-threatening and which, if not provided, would have the potential for increasing morbidity or mortality can be performed.

All minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures such as outpatient surgeries or procedures for not life-threatening illnesses may resume May 1.

Medical providers are encouraged to consult the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Non-Emergent, Elective Medical Services and Treatment Recommendations for guidance on what is considered an elective surgery or procedure.