Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Osage County Fairgrounds this Monday because the Osage County Courthouse is currently closed in light of concerns dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners will talk about possibly continuing to close the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings from the public. They will also discuss the possible continued postponement and cancelation of all public events to be held on county-owned property. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he hopes to begin re-opening the state by May 1st.

The commissioners will also take action to possibly sign a disaster assistance agreement for major disasters in the state of Oklahoma. This agreement deals with the coronavirus.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.