Posted: Apr 19, 2020 10:53 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday states that there are 2,599 positive coronavirus cases and 140 deaths in Oklahoma.

In Washington County, there are now 140 cases and 6 deaths being reported by the OSDH. 138 cases and 6 deaths were reported on Saturday. There are 120 cases and 5 deaths being reported in Bartlesville. In Osage County, there are 64 cases and 8 deaths. Meanwhile, there are 13 cases and no deaths being reported in Nowata County. The numbers in Osage and Nowata counties are unchanged from a day ago.

