Posted: Apr 20, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 11:24 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers gave a COVID-19 update at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Summers said the 13 coronavirus cases being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health likely do not show the results of last week’s drive-thru testing clinic. Summers says she is working to get personal protective equipment for anyone who needs it.

Also in the meeting the commissioners approved an emergency communication agreement with Coffeyville, Kansas. The agreement was presented last week and was signed as a resolution during the meeting. The board also let bids for asphalt and for loading and hauling of road materials.