Posted: Apr 20, 2020 12:21 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Fire Department and some of their mutual aid agencies will put on a parade for those living in Copan on Tuesday.

Copan Fire hopes to bring a smile to the kids and adults in town. The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. All you have to do is step out onto your front porch, come to the edge of your driveway or stand in your yard, and wave as firefighters drive by in their trucks, lights flashing and sirens blasting.

Trucks will not stop at any houses, firemen will not exit their trucks and they will not be throwing treats. The Copan Fire Department got the idea from the Ochelata and Dewey Fire Departments. To read about the parade the Dewey Fire department held recently, click here.

The Copan Fire Department challenges other departments to do the same.