Posted: Apr 20, 2020 1:23 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church will pray for a fifth consecutive week over our communities that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Pastor MacIlvaine said our planet has never been as focused as they are now when it comes to mitigating the affects of the coronavirus. In the months to come, Pastor MacIlvaine said the next thing our world will focus on is revving up an economy in crisis, which is where 2 Chronicles 7:14 comes in, because it gives us a pathway to intervention. That pathway is prayer.

To listen to last weeks prayer, you can click on the video below.

