Posted: Apr 21, 2020 11:07 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 11:08 AM

Ty Loftis

With spring-like temperatures returning, there are more people getting out to walk their dogs and it is important to be reminded that they must be kept on a leash while in public. This includes city-owned parks and trails along Pathfinder Parkway.

Cooper Dog Park, located in the Lee Lake Complex, is the one exception where dogs can run free without a leash. Pet owners violating the law could face a fine varying in price from $100 to $249, depending upon if the dog has proof of vaccines and is properly licensed. If you encounter a problem with a dog off its leash, call the police department or animal control as quickly as possible.

Dogs are allowed at all city parks as long as they comply with the leash, licensing and vaccination laws. For more information about Cooper Dog Park, go to cityofbartlesville.org.