Posted: Apr 21, 2020 11:19 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 11:33 AM

Garrett Giles

At its Monday, April 20th virtual meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education filled spots for two assistant principals and a cheer coach for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

Allison Ebert, who has been a school counselor at Central Middle School since 2012, has been named the Assistant Principal for Wayside Elementary School. Wayside is the largest of the district’s six elementary schools and serves slightly more than one-quarter of the district's elementary school students. Allison will be replacing Staci Bankston, who will become the principal of Wilson Elementary School this summer.

Ms. Ebert earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University in 2010 and her master’s degree in Student Development and School Counseling from Kansas State University in 2012. She has recently completed coursework in Educational Leadership from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. In 2013, she was named the district's first “Secondary Rookie of the Year”, and in 2014 she was named Central Middle School’s “Rising Star”. She serves on many district committees and has been instrumental in supporting students' mental health. She is active in the community and serves as the Board President for Martha’s Task, a local nonprofit.

Mandy Lumbley, who has taught English in the district since 2012, has been selected to serve as an Assistant Principal at Bartlesville High School. She will be replacing Marsha Fouts, who will be moving back into a counseling role, including support for the new Bruin Virtual School’s blending learning and online opportunities.

Ms. Lumbley was named the English Language Arts Secondary Department Chair in 2018, responsible for facilitating monthly professional development and collaborating with secondary English teachers on curricular alignment. During Mandy’s tenure with Bartlesville Public Schools, she has served as a team lead, a mentor teacher assisting new and aspiring teachers, an assistant volleyball coach, and as a teacher representative on several district committees. She recently completed an administrative internship, observing and assisting Bartlesville High School administrators. Mandy earned her master’s degree in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Chelsea Boyd, currently the Freshman Cheer Coach, has been named the Head Cheer Coach for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. She has been a part of the Bartlesville Cheer program since 2016. Ms. Boyd has almost 10 years of experience in coaching and instructing cheerleading, including working as a camp instructor for the American Cheerleaders Association and for the Weatherford All-Stars cheer gym. While attaining her bachelor’s degree, Chelsea was on the Southwestern Oklahoma State University co-ed cheerleading squad.

Pictured below left to right is Boyd, Ebert and Lumbley, courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools.