Posted: Apr 22, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 4:49 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville man was arrested after touching his genitals in the back of a Washington County patrol vehicle. Matthew Talley was charged with one count of indecent exposure for an incident that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 75.

According to an affidavit, a deputy was requested to perform a welfare check on Talley who was walking along the highway in the tall grass. He advised the responding deputy he was walking from Coffeyville to a Tulsa homeless shelter. The female deputy offered him a ride to the county line.

Once stopped it was discovered that Talley was touching himself in a “vigorous” manner according to the officer’s report. Talley was then put into custody at the point. He was reported as a missing person out of Montgomery County.

Bond was set at $1,000. Talley will return to Washington County court on Thursday.