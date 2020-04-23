Posted: Apr 23, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 3:21 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men have been arrested for firearm possession in relation to a Sunday shooting incident at the Willow Brook Condominiums. Six people have now been arrested for their roles in the incident that resulted in a nine-month-old infant getting shot in the foot. Alfonso Smith Jr. and Shawn Chapman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing potential felony counts.

According to an affidavit, Chapman’s residence at the Willow Brook complex was served a search warrant and a nine-millimeter pistol was found in a safe. Chapman said it belonged to his wife. He claimed to have had the weapon in his waist during the incident but did not shoot because he was worried about bystanders. Officers said Chapman was a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Smith also lives in the same apartment with Chapman. An affidavit claims that Smith and Armani Walton, another defendant, got in an altercation where Walton pulled a gun on him. Smith was charged because the weapon was in the apartment where he resided. He is also a convicted felon, according to the charging document.

Bond for both men was set at $20,000. They are due back in court on Friday when charges could be filed. Walton, Darian Alexander, Jerrin Birmingham and Trevon Lewis have all been arrested in connection with the incident. No shooter has been identified at this time.