Posted: Apr 24, 2020 1:59 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University has loaned Tri County Tech in Bartlesville three printers to help increase the production of 3D protective masks.

Tri County Tech Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields thanked RSU’s President, Larry Rice, for the donation on social media on Wednesday. Behind the scenes, Rick Ryan, the Safety Coordinator at Tri County Tech's Strategy Center, and four others have been designing the masks for our area first responders.

Ryan said Tri County Tech wants to show their appreciation for the hospital (and all first responders) while protecting them from this terrible disease. He said Mary Beth Buchanan, Kailyn Brown, Brian Czaja, and Kendall Baker have worked tirelessly to make this possible.

Last week, Ryan and his crew donated 50 masks to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. Ryan said the 3D printers Rogers State University has loaned to them prints three masks and three filter holders in ten and a half hours. The three to four printers Tri County Tech has been using since they started their operation over two weeks ago prints one mask in nearly eight hours.

If anyone needs masks or other assistance during the pandemic, Tri County Tech is open to help. Fields said you could get ahold of them at enrichinglives@tricountytech.edu. You can also send a text to 918.361.4000.

