Posted: Apr 25, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2020 10:34 AM

Tom Davis

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Washington County as of Saturday. Both are females in the 65 and older age group.

Washington County now has 222 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Osage County is reporting 71 cases, 50 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Nowata County has 19 cases, 10 recoveries and no deaths.

As of this advisory, there are 3,193 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 194 total deaths in the state.